Our mission at Tumbled By The Sea is to engage the community through a mobile museum experience filled with beach-found treasures. The curated collection includes authentic sea glass, sea pottery, artifacts, and marine debris. Our goal is to inspire the public to discover the joys of beachcombing and the importance of beach cleanups. Our interactive lectures and exhibit will educate participants about the identification and historical significance of the museum collection. Come explore the exciting world of beachcombing with us!